iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.54

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.54 and last traded at $109.49, with a volume of 221795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.37.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 44,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2,358.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 103,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

