iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.36

Shares of iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.36, with a volume of 132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.259 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

