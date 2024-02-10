Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stake Trimmed by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,407,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,246,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,246,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,887,000 after purchasing an additional 393,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $146,369,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,180,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,263,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after purchasing an additional 145,120 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $64.52.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

