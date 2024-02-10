Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after buying an additional 750,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.05. The stock had a trading volume of 36,943,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,375,080. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $437.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.26.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

