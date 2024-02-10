International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 32,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

