International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other International Tower Hill Mines news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,198,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,371,326.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
See Also
