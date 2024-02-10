Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Sells 4,110 Shares of Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $38.19 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWST has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 67,320 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,036 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

