Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) General Counsel Sells 5,665 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 5,665 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $45,489.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Benjamin Jackson sold 10,000 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $52,200.00.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

SERA stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 44.04% and a negative net margin of 11,534.24%. Analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Sera Prognostics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 445,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 81,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

