Insider Selling: Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) General Counsel Sells 5,665 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Jackson sold 5,665 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $45,489.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 7th, Benjamin Jackson sold 10,000 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $52,200.00.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
SERA stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Sera Prognostics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Sera Prognostics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 445,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 81,933 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sera Prognostics
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.