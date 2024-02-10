Insider Selling: Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Select Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,320,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

