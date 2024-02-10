Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) CFO Sells $935,851.56 in Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $565.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $568.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Saia by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Saia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Saia by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

