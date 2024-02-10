Insider Selling: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $100,757.52 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gunner Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total transaction of $108,840.84.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $911,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter worth $31,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

