Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $31,080.00 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

