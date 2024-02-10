Insider Selling: Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

Shares of INX stock opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.97 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.60.

Intouch Insight (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.64 million for the quarter. Intouch Insight had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

