Insider Selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Sells 57,600 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
First BanCorp. Trading Up 2.3 %
FBP stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.44.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
