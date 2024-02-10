Insider Selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Sells 57,600 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 57,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $998,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,007.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 2.3 %

FBP stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3,057.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 477,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,590,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

