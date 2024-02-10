Insider Selling: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Insider Sells 7,100 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Alight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Institutional Trading of Alight

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alight during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alight by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.