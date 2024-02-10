Insider Buying: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) CEO Purchases 26,000 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KREF opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $15.36.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -220.51%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 145,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on KREF. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.