Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires 157 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £149.15 ($186.98).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Fredrik Widlund purchased 155 shares of CLS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.54).

CLS Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CLI stock opened at GBX 90.50 ($1.13) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.37. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 83.30 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 163.38 ($2.05). The company has a market capitalization of £359.66 million, a P/E ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.43) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Friday.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

