Insider Buying: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Acquires 24,001 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 24,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.58 per share, with a total value of $1,453,980.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 673,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,782,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. The company has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a PE ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.69. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.61 and a 12-month high of $127.96.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($4.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($5.09). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $361.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on America’s Car-Mart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 776.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,591 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 232,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.