Imperial Capital Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) to In-Line

Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

NSSC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NSSC

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $46.21.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 77,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.