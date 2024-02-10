Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Sells £87,001.74 in Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Simm sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £87,001.74 ($109,065.74).

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Down 3.0 %

LON IPX opened at GBX 480.50 ($6.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 891 ($11.17). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 523.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 489.65. The company has a market cap of £616.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,601.67, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a GBX 22.90 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.54) to GBX 700 ($8.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on IPX

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.