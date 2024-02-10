Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3,004.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,015 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 128,731 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,454 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

