Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Underweight”

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $240.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $277.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $239.33.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

ITW opened at $255.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $267.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.