IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $3.10 at CIBC

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.10 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.41.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,117,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,375,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its position in IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the second quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,323,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

