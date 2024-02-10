Huntington National Bank Purchases 204 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 2.33% of Kellanova worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after acquiring an additional 369,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $72.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,956,286 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

