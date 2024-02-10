Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $21,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after buying an additional 1,027,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after buying an additional 455,302 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $7,541,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 459.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 284,619 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.48. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

