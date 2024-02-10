Huntington National Bank Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth $207,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $205,146,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ULTA. UBS Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $522.63 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $487.91 and a 200-day moving average of $437.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

