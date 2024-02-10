Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

AXON opened at $270.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $271.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 138.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.56.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.36.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock worth $11,017,910 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

