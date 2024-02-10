Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 4,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 188,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,602,000 after acquiring an additional 127,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,680.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,665.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,585.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

