Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Barclays

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $194.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.53.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Honeywell International by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 487,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,200,000 after acquiring an additional 101,776 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 184,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

