Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 16,700 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $90,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 422,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

