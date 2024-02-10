Homestead Advisers Corp Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,903 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors comprises 2.0% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $72,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 100.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 103.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 76,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 8.9% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

