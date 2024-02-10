Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases Shares of 25,300 Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Donnelley Financial Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 622.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 163.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $429,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $429,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 5,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $311,196.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,474 shares in the company, valued at $31,063,526.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,338 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,673. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DFIN

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFIN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.82. 149,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,474. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.