Homestead Advisers Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 99.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 768,600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,430,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 140,134 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 19.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 154,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 161,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,776. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $30.34. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.