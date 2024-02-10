Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 2.4% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.11% of Boston Scientific worth $86,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after buying an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after purchasing an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,161,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,967. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

