Homestead Advisers Corp Has $38.17 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Allstate worth $38,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 2,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALL traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,128. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average of $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -287.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.88.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

