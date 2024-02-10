Homestead Advisers Corp Boosts Stock Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $122,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

PR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. 6,266,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,233. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 4.32.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.