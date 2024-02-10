Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 577,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 1,204,191 shares.The stock last traded at $25.71 and had previously closed at $25.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

