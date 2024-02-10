HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 12,395 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $41,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $386.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $387.78.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

