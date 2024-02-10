HighTower Advisors LLC Has $42.63 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,411 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $42,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEF stock opened at $94.49 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

