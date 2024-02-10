HighTower Advisors LLC Has $39.05 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Weyerhaeuser worth $39,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

