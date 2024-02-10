HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $145.66 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $149.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

