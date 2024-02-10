HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 8,420 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after acquiring an additional 181,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after buying an additional 27,110 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,064,000 after buying an additional 149,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,727,000 after buying an additional 80,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $247.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $249.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.