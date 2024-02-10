HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Aflac worth $30,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 366.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth $213,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Stock Up 0.1 %

Aflac stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.