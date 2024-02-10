High Pines Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 49,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 127,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,250. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

