High Pines Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,757,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,673,000 after buying an additional 341,527 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 783,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.2% in the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.22. 21,877,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,141,346. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

