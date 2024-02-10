High Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 147 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,472 shares of company stock valued at $25,695,420. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,618,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,667,899. The company has a market capitalization of $507.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.26.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

