Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.53. Hertz Global shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 253,025 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on HTZ
Hertz Global Trading Down 2.5 %
Hertz Global Company Profile
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hertz Global
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.