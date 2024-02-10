Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.47 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Research analysts predict that Hello Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

