Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-0.98 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 3.6 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,474,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

