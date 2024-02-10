HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) EVP Delano Ladd Sells 2,499 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delano Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HealthEquity alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Delano Ladd sold 2,586 shares of HealthEquity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $181,020.00.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 234.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $80.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $69.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $43,482,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,966,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,169,000 after acquiring an additional 374,129 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.