Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after purchasing an additional 401,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.85. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

